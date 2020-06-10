Severe thunderstorm drops 'golf-ball sized' hail and downs trees in Windsor-Essex
No reports of a tornado touching down in the region, says Environment Canada
A severe thunderstorm dropped "golf-ball sized" hail and brought large wind gusts with heavy rain to Windsor-Essex.
Despite the severe weather, there were no reports of a tornado, said Environment Canada warning preparedness meteorologist Peter Campbell.
On Wednesday evening, parts of southern Ontario endured extreme weather conditions, with Windsor experiencing the peak between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Campbell said.
The storm left fallen trees and downed power lines in its wake.
Windsor's chief fire prevention officer John Lee said his team responded to 33 storm-related calls concentrated in the west end, downtown and south Windsor.
Here's some of the damage and hail spotted by locals:
A tree nearly fell on top of my car a few minutes ago.<br><br>It smashed the car right in front of mine.<br><br>It is just hanging above my front hood. <a href="https://t.co/jIcNRDtbXI">pic.twitter.com/jIcNRDtbXI</a>—@JustinPSports
Hail up to one inch in size in <a href="https://twitter.com/TownofLaSalle?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TownofLaSalle</a> tonight <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a> <a href="https://t.co/g4E879visE">pic.twitter.com/g4E879visE</a>—@GLaysonANC
<a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a> Here comes the hail again! Pictures are from the first batch just before 6pm in Windsor. <a href="https://t.co/bFGpZCXCcn">pic.twitter.com/bFGpZCXCcn</a>—@mustluvkitties
