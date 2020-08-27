Severe thunderstorm warning over for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent

A severe thunderstorm warning issued by Environment Canada Thursday afternoon for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent has ended.

In a weather statement, Environment Canada said meteorologists were tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, heavy rain and nickel sized hail.

The statement by Environment Canada was issued just before 4 p.m. Thursday and ended around 4:30 p.m. However, a thunderstorm watch remains in effect.

"The office of the fire marshal and emergency management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches," the special weather statement reads.

Earlier today, Environment Canada also issued a heat warning for the Windsor and Leamington areas.

Daytime high temperatures were expected to climb to 34 C, with a humidex value potentially reaching the low 40s.

"Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the air Quality Health Index to approach the high risk category," reads the statement.