Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent
Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch Monday morning for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Rondeau Park.
Environment Canada issued the warning Monday morning
Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch Monday morning for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Rondeau Park.
At 10:45 a.m. Environment Canada said that weather conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms starting in the morning until early evening.
The storms could bring rain up to 50mm, wind gusts up to 90 kilometres per hour and "nickel-size" hail.
In its alert, Environment Canada said residents are recommended to take cover if severe weather approaches.
More from CBC Windsor
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.