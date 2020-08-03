Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch Monday morning for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Rondeau Park.

At 10:45 a.m. Environment Canada said that weather conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms starting in the morning until early evening.

The storms could bring rain up to 50mm, wind gusts up to 90 kilometres per hour and "nickel-size" hail.

In its alert, Environment Canada said residents are recommended to take cover if severe weather approaches.



