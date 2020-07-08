Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm watch for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect Wednesday for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Rondeau Park.

Environment Canada issued an alert at 3:36 p.m., noting that "conditions are favourable for the development of a severe thunderstorm" Wednesday afternoon or evening.

At 4:28 p.m., Canada's weather agency upgraded the watch to a severe thunderstorm warning for Chatham-Kent, but by 5:11 p.m. it had ended. The severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect.

The storm could produce wind gusts up to 90 kilometres per hour, large hail and heavy downpours.

Environment Canada advises that residents take cover if threatening weather approaches.