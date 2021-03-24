City councillor ignites debate over 'seven wonders' of Windsor

The seven wonders of the world are well known, but a local councillor is asking Windsorites to come up with a "wonders" list for our city.

Ward 4 Coun. Chris Holt posed the question on his Facebook page last week, and people have responded with all sorts of submissions, paying tribute to local landmarks and destinations from the historic Assumption Church to the Ganatchio Trail.

"People are sharing just so much. Such a wide variety of things within the city," Holt said on CBC Radio's Windsor Morning on Wednesday.

More than 160 people have commented on the post, and so far the top nominee is the city's waterfront.

"Hands down, the thing Windsorites love the most about the City of Windsor is our waterfront, and that's not surprising at all, there were so many votes for the waterfront and the amenities along the waterfront," he said.

"But then people were getting into some of the engineering wonders, so there was the Ambassador Bridge and the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel were in there as well."

Holt's quest to find Windsor's seven wonders is not part of any formal city initiative, just something he launched on his personal Facebook page that has taken off. But he's looking to reveal the Seven Wonders of Windsor likely next week, and said he may set up a poll for people to vote on them.

There are a few ground rules outlined in the post — the landmark has be in the city, has to exist currently, and it can't be a restaurant.

Holt said he stole the idea from Guelph's mayor, Cam Guthrie, who asked his constituents the same question with the same rules.

"Lo and behold, it developed a life of its own. It seems like everybody has their idea of what the wonders of Windsor are, and it's fantastic," he said.