Insurance Bureau of Canada says private company's sewer, water line warranty might not be worth it

According to the Insurance Bureau of Canada's director of consumer and industry relations for Ontario, it might not be worth it to sign up for a new, optional sewer and water line warranty program introduced last July by the City of Windsor.

"Rather than going out and purchasing another policy, we recommend that consumers, homeowners, contact their own insurance company and see if, A, this coverage is part of their current policy, or, B, can they add it on as an optional coverage," said Pete Karageorgos, with the Insurance Bureau of Canada.

Thousands of Windsor homeowners recently received a letter in the mail informing them of a program offered by Service Line Warranties of Canada (SLWC). The city recently joined 57 other municipalities across Canada in endorsing the private company's warranty program.

In the last five years, 40,000 homeowners across Ontario have enrolled in the program, with more than 6,000 claims made so far.

For $5.00 per month, homeowners can guarantee their external water line against "normal wear and tear."

An external sewer line hook-up to the city's main line can be warrantied for $8.75 per month.

The company promises to pay up to $5,000 to repair or replace the water line and up to $8,000 to repair or replace the sewer line.

Myles Meehan, vice-president of public relations for SLWC and Pennsylvania-based parent company Homeserve, said his company's rates are competitive with insurance providers, but added that there are some caveats.

For instance, homeowners must wait 30 days to submit a claim.

"And the reason why we have that on there is to help make the plan the most affordable as possible," Meehan said. "We don't pre-inspect anything. We take anyone who wants to sign up as long as they are an eligible homeowner."

He also said the company will not pay for damages done by negligence or damages from outside sources, like if a backhoe breaks the line. The company also won't pay if homeowners are aware of pre-existing damages.

Additional restrictions apply

In the letter going to homeowners, SLWC claims that "most basic homeowners insurance policies do not cover repair or replacement from damages caused by normal wear and tear of these lines."

"We have done research that has identified most of the basic plans that people have for their homes don't cover this," said Meehan. "We also suggest that people should check their homeowners insurance."

However, Karageorgos said most insurance companies in Canada offer some sort of coverage.

Meehan said SLWC doesn't charge a deductible like insurance companies do.

Karageorgos said he's also concerned that municipalities are endorsing this plan rather than simply encouraging homeowners to seek outside insurance.

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens announced that Windsor is the latest in a line of 57 other municipalities to join the Service Line Warranties of Canada program, which will help off-set costs associated with flooding. (Amy Dodge/CBC)

"I don't know why a municipality would want to go down that path," said Karageorgos.

Potential revenue to bolster municipal coffers might be one possible explanation — SLWC pays a royalty of five per cent of annual sales in exchange for the use of a municipality's logo, name and property information on letterhead sent to customers.

According to a report from Windsor Public Works, the money will be used for flood protection education information.

Karageorgos said if SLWC were an insurance company, such a royalty would not be allowed.

"In Ontario, it's a non-insurance product, so we don't have to follow the same rules as if we would be offering a product backed by an insurance policy," said Meehan, describing the program as a service plan.

Residents curious about program

Windsor's website clearly states that SLWC is not an insurance company, though the term "insurance" has been used to loosely describe the plan, even by members of city council.

"A failed utilities infrastructure can be financially devastating and we're looking at this as the city looking for a way to help to mitigate those costs to people when they do incur them by entering into a sort of a collective insurance program," said Ward 9 Coun. Kieran McKenzie.

City councillors have been receiving calls from ward residents curious about the program.

Ward 5 Coun. Ed Sleiman said residents should check the city's records in order to learn the age of their sewer lines. Older lines are more likely to fail, but newer PVC plastic ones are less likely to be a problem.

"I would say if you have a newer pipe or if you live on a street and the city has just put a new sewer line, the city would replace all that up to the clean out," said Sleiman.

City engineer Mark Winterton said residents can obtain a sewer information sheet for $30, which provides details about the age of residential sewer hookups.

The same information can be obtained on the MappMyCity app.

The program is optional and Winterton said that residents need to weigh the likelihood of a newer line failing before signing up for the program.

"Each individual is going to have to access what their situation is," said Winterton, adding new PVC pipe can last 50 years with few issues.

Winterton said the city offers a rebate of up to $2,000 on sewer line hookup replacements, but not repairs. The SLWC program does cover repairs.

The SLWC program is endorsed by the Association of Ontario Municipalities and has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.

Winterton said the company is legitimate but that the program is separate from the City of Windsor, adding that the city doesn't guarantee the company's work.

Meehan said 2,900 homeowners have signed up for the program so far, and the company has paid out on 17 claims with about $25,000 in payouts.

The company uses a service called Info Canada that provided the mailing lists. The city can't provide addresses due to privacy legislation.

Despite a request at the top of the information letter informing residents to "Please Reply by October 4, 2019," Meehan said there is no deadline to sign up.

He called the reminder a "call to action."