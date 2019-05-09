Service interruptions possible as crews conduct work on McGregor broadcast tower

CBC Windsor television and radio audiences may experience intermittent interruptions to their signal between Wednesday, May 13 and Friday, May 15 as crews conduct work on a broadcast tower in McGregor.

The 97.5 FM and 89.9 FM radio broadcasts, as well as CBC Windsor's channel 9 television broadcast will be affected between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., as crews carry out antenna repairs and derig the broadcast tower.

Despite the intermittent interruptions, the CBC Windsor News at 6 broadcast will continue to stream as regularly scheduled on CBC Windsor's website , as well as on Facebook , Twitter and YouTube .

Audiences with a CBC Gem subscription will also be able to watch CBC programming online.

Additionally, audiences can tune into local radio broadcasts by visiting the CBC Listen page and selecting Windsor from the Radio One or CBC Music drop down menu.

As always, segments from Windsor Morning with Tony Doucette will continue to be uploaded to the show's website.