Serious collision in Chatham-Kent sends 1 to hospital with life-threatening injuries

The driver of a passenger vehicle that collided with a tractor trailer on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent has been sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries, OPP say.

Police tweeted Wednesday afternoon that the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 between Bloomfield and Communications roads would be closed as Ontario Provincial Police conduct an investigation in the area following a "serious injury motor vehicle collision," which happened around 3 p.m. ET.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 401 remained closed until just after 7:30 p.m.

