'He's unforgettable': Windsor remembers Fiat Chrysler leader Sergio Marchionne

Down-to-earth. Unforgettable. And a tremendous leader. Those were the words people used to describe Sergio Marchionne, former CEO of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, who died Wednesday at the age of 66.

Marchionne was recovering from a surgery when his health deteriorated. Last weekend it was announced he would not be returning to the company because of his health. Days later, he passed.

"He's unforgettable. There's no question about it," said Vincent Georgie, marketing professor at the University of Windsor's Odette School of Business. He had a lengthy interaction with Marchionne in 2016 when the university alumnus was invited as a keynote speaker at a leadership symposium.

1/2 Today we mourn the loss of someone who left a lasting legacy in our community. I've ordered flags at all City of Windsor locations to be lowered to half-mast in honour of the commitment and dedication shown by Sergio Marchionne to the City of Windsor and our residents. —@drewdilkens

Georgie remembers Marchionne's navy sweater, his button-down shirt and how people—old and young—had lined up to meet him after the event.

As the interviewer that day, Georgie said he was handed a scripted line of questions and specific topics he had to ask Marchionne about. But when the two conversed prior to the interview, Georgie said the FCA CEO wanted a more candid conversation.

"Let's just talk and let's trust each other. Let's talk about some real things," he remembers Marchionne saying.

Sad to lose such a bright and down to earth leader... <a href="https://t.co/up6z7HVdv4">pic.twitter.com/up6z7HVdv4</a> —@DianeReko

Before his days at FCA, Marchionne was a student at University of Windsor, where he studied at the school of business and received an undergraduate degree, a master's of business administration and, later, an honorary degree.

For years after graduation, Marchionne maintained a relationship with the university. He facilitated a number of research collaborations between the institution and FCA, and formed a new dual-degree program with Politecnico di Torino in Italy.

"He's been a great supporter for many years. It's a great loss to all of us," said Douglas Kneale, the interim president and vice-chancellor at University of Windsor.

Sergio Marchionne, who oversaw turnarounds of Fiat and Chrysler, died after health complications that arose during his recovery from a shoulder surgery. (Alessandra Tarantino/Associated Press)

Marchionne is most known for reviving Fiat and Chrysler and leading the companies during some very difficult times in the auto industry.

Flavio Volpe, president of Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association, remembers Marchionne as being a respected leader.

"This man was an absolute lion. Top of the food chain, head of the pride, lived by his own rules," he tweeted on Wednesday.

This man was an absolute lion. Top of the food chain, head of the pride, lived by his own rules. Revered, respected feared, even hated. <br><br>To be sure, there are many tigers in the auto world but there was always only one Sergio. <br><br>The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Marchionne?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Marchionne</a> Era is over. May he Rest In Peace. <a href="https://t.co/HdTl4QhkE8">https://t.co/HdTl4QhkE8</a> —@FlavioVolpe1

While known in the industry for being ambitious, Georgie said Marchionne kept a humble heart and maintained a calming presence.

"There was something fundamentally reassuring about him that was very memorable," he said.

And even though he's gone, Georgie thinks FCA is in good shape.

"The sign of a great leader is whatever they have touched is in good shape — with or without them," he said.

On Tuesday, Windsor lowered all flags at city facilities to half-mast in honour of Marchionne's passing.