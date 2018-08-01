Skip to Main Content
Memorial service in Michigan for former FCA leader Sergio Marchionne

Family, colleagues and members of the public are invited to two memorial services for former FCA leader Sergio Marchionne, who died last week.

The Michigan memorial will be held at the FCA US headquarters in Auburn Hills

CBC News ·
University Hospital Zurich said Thursday that Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne had been receiving treatment for a serious illness for more than a year before his death. (Luca Bruno/Associated Press)

Former CEO of Fiat Chrysler Sergio Marchionne, who died suddenly last week, will be honoured during a memorial services held next month in Italy and Michigan.

Marchionne was with the company for 14 years. He first announced he would be stepping down as leader starting in January 2019, but his health declined rapidly during his recovery from a surgery.

The first service will be held Sept. 14 at Turin Cathedral starting at 11 a.m., where the Archbishop of Turin, His Most Reverend Excellency Cesare Nosiglia will conduct Mass.

FCA said family, former colleagues will be there, and it's also open to public and "all those who had the opportunity to experience and appreciate the values of humanity and responsibility of which Sergio Marchionne was the most ardent champion in both his professional and private life."

A second service will be held on Sept. 27 at the headquarters of FCA US in Auburn Hills.

Marchionne, 66, was known for leading the company through difficult times and turning Chrysler and Fiat around. The Italian-born leader attended the University of Windsor, receiving a bachelor's degree in commerce and an MBA.

