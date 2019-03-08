Serena Ryder announced as headliner for Kingsville Folk Festival

Serena Ryder has been announced as the headliner of an all-Canadian lineup for the Kingsville Folk Fest.

Headliners from the last few years include Alan Doyle and Bruce Cockburn.

The Kingsville Folk Festival is organized by not for profit organization Sun Parlour Folk Society. A portion of the proceeds each year are donated back into the community to provide educational music opportunities for youth in the area.

"We hit our stride in the last couple of years," said organizer and Canadian musician Michele Law. "We're very excited about what's in store."

About 2,000 people attended the festival last year on the Friday night. Full weekend passes include access to a food village, artisan market and workshops adding to the music lineup.

Held for the last six years, the festival was started by Canadian music artists, focusing on Canadian artists, especially from southwestern Ontario. This year the festival will be held August 9-11 at Lakeside Park.