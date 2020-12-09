English school boards release number of students opting out of in-person learning

The two English school boards in Windsor-Essex have a better idea of what classes will look like come September, and it appears most students are opting for in-person learning.

The Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) set a deadline of Aug. 6, for families to choose to opt out of in-person learning.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the GECDSB reported that in total 2,000 students have opted out of in-person learning.

About 1,400 students in the elementary school will partake in virtual classes.

Another 600 secondary school students have also opted out of in-class learning, however the board is still determining what method of learning will be taken for this group.

The GECDSB said they will look at the courses and decide whether it will be the hybrid model, virtual school or e-learning.

Meanwhile, the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board said based on their June declaration, 97 per cent of elementary students and opted to return to class, along with 91 per cent of high school students.

Ontario releases back-to-school plan

The boards' numbers come a week after the Ontraio government released its plan for what class will look like next month.

Staff and students Grade 1 and up must wear masks in indoor settings, with exceptions such as during meal breaks and low-contact physical activities, and self-screening will be required before coming into school facilities.

Team sports, field trips and extracurricular activities will be back on, along with assemblies and recess. Students can also share materials such as toys and art supplies and be in shared spaces including libraries and cafeterias.

WATCH | More details released for back-to-school in Ontario: Ontario won’t mandate COVID-19 vaccines for teachers, kids when classes resume 1:47 Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce said Wednesday there are still no plans to require COVID-19 vaccinations from educators, staff and students when in-person learning resumes in September. 1:47

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce said last Wednesday there are still no plans to require COVID-19 vaccinations from educators, staff and students when in-person learning resumes in September

Lecce said the provincial government will continue to advocate for its immunization campaign, but a mandate is not on the table "at this point."

LISTEN | Parents weigh-in on back-to-school in Windsor-Essex: Windsor Morning 7:38 Parents on back to school Kristen Siapas, the chair of the Greater Essex County Parent Involvement Council, speaks with CBC Windsor Morning host Peter Duck about back to school. 7:38

What do you think about sending your child back to school this September? CBC Windsor would like to hear from you! Send us an email to windsor@cbc.ca.