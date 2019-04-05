Free sensory room ready for 'happy' Ontario boy with autism

"Are you happy?" Dan Beaulieu and his wife ask their six-year-old son Adrian who has autism, as he revels in his brand-new sensory room in the family home basement.

"Happy," their son responded.

Adrian jumped up and down and clapped his hands as he soaked up the space, which has some of his favourite things: a train set, a trampoline, and a tent.

The sensory room project was made possible thanks to donors.

The sensory room includes a tent, a table for in-house therapy, a train set and a trampoline. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Beaulieu had been working on his basement for two years, hoping to turn it into a playroom for his son and his four-year-old daughter Danica.

The process took a surprising turn when his friend Joe Cozzetto, a project manager with Valente Contracting, decided he wanted to help the family. Cozzetto made the choice after having a chat with Adrian which really stuck with him.

After speaking with his boss at Valente Contracting, the company decided to pay for the renovations.

The work includes a sensory space for Adrian, a living space for the family, and a washroom with a sauna, which helps sooth Adrian, Cozzetto explained.

Thursday was the day the Tecumseh family revealed the space to Adrian.

"It's a huge deal," his father said.

"Just to see him you know grin from ear to ear when he sees the trains — it's emotional."

'This project was about him'

Cozzetto was emotional when he explained that everything in this project was about Adrian.

"He was always in my mind, and I felt a little bit of closure today when he started playing with the trains."

Adrian Beaulieu jumps with joy as he soaks up his sensory room for the first time. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Beaulieu said the entire experience has been so positive, and he's so thankful to everyone who helped make it happen.

"The gesture, and the gift itself is one thing — but to know that the time that they're putting in," he said, choking up.

"I mean, Joe was here ... countless hours with me."

Gratitude for the gesture

The project had cost around $100,000.

Dan Beaulieu, front right, and his wife, centre, are grateful to Joe Cozzetto, front left, and the rest of the crew that made the renovation a reality. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Beaulieu said that having the basement finally complete will give him more time with his kids.

And the sensory space itself, will allow them to do in-house therapy with Adrian, which he said will be a huge help.

Cozzetto said he's so pleased to be able to have supported the family in this way .

"They've been amazing people and they've been just a great family to do something like this for."