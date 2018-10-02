'They've helped build this city,' seniors raise concerns with candidates

Dozens of elderly Windsor residents went to a meet-and-greet with municipal candidates Monday to voice their concerns about the city.

The main issues raised were health care, public transportation and affordable housing.

JeanNoel Racicot isn't elderly but he went to the event to hear what candidates have to say.

"They've been around here for a long time and they've help built this city," he said. :And I'm sure they want to see it grow just like I do, but they also want things to be done the way that they should be done, and sometimes they're not."

The event was organized by CARP, an organization that advocates for older Canadians.

While one senior wished more candidates were present, local chapter president Larry Duffield said a couple dozen have responded to invites and he's pleased with the turnout.