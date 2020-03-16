Strangers are using social media to bring essential goods to seniors amid COVID-19 outbreak

You might have noticed some empty shelves at your local grocery store — Mark Jones did, too.

After his daughter came home on Friday, upset about an elderly man who couldn't buy any toilet paper, Jones took it upon himself to find a store that still supplied the household product. He bought toilet paper and donated some to the elderly man.

Jones soon realized that others might want to help as well. He launched a Facebook page on Saturday called Seniors needing Necessities during Coronavirus, which now has more than 30 moderators from across Windsor-Essex who volunteer their time to shop for and donate supplies to the elderly.

So far, the group has helped more than 30 people, according to Jones.

"The response was quite impressive," he said.

The page has received more than 900 likes since launching.

"I've spoken to a couple ... grocery store managers, who said they are on board, too," Jones said.

"They will help us out to get products when we need them for people, so certain items when they get in stock ... I can just go and pick [them] up whenever I need them. It's starting to really turn into a really good thing."

Mark Jones says his group is looking to supply items that are being hoarded, such as toilet paper and other hygiene products. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

Among those receiving help include Guylaine Meeks, who is self-quarantining for 14 days following a trip to South Carolina.

She said she's happy this group exists.

"I realized that I have very little groceries," she said. "And I thought, 'What am I going to do?' And I have no family around here."

Group is collecting donations for distribution

Jones said anyone vulnerable to COVID-19 who needs help buying groceries — or anyone in search of particular items — can simply post to the Facebook page. One of the group's moderators will follow-up with them privately.

He said the group has also started collecting donations from others and are distributing the products to seniors in need. The group is specifically looking for items that Jones says are being hoarded, such as toilet paper and other hygiene products.

"We bring the product right to their house, right to the porch. We don't have to have any kind of contact with them. We can drop it off. Leave it there. We do spray the items down with Lysol ... so there's no contamination on it. And then we let them know it's there, if they're really scared to have any kind of contact," he said.

The group continues to welcome donations and volunteers to help those most vulnerable to the virus, he said.