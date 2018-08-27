Tecumseh business building a Belle River 'Dream' home to sell for charity

A Tecumseh business with the help of donations is building a home in Belle River. The Dream Project then intends to sell the home and give the money to two local charities.

After the sale of the home, money will be donated to Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare for mental health and to the In Honour Of The Ones We Loved, supporting cancer patient care. BK Cornerstone provided a lot at a discount for the home to be built, with some materials being donated.

"We haven't scratched the surface of where the root causes of [mental health] issues," said BK Cornerstone president and owner Ben Klundert.

His mother has Alzheimer's disease and a family friend has dealt with suicide. He hopes the donation from the sale of the house will help.

Lakeshore is donating about $24,000 in fees and permits for the build, said Klundert. A number of people are helping with the project, including Kimball Lumber, Owens Corning, and JD and Lakeshore Concrete. The donations would be more than $20,000 each.

A rendering of what the home will look like. (Facebook/BKCornerstone)

"My partners have agreed to discount the land," he said. "It's difficult because land costs quite a bit."

It will be a two-storey 2,500 sq. ft. home on a 70 by 225-foot lot. Klundert estimates the home should sell in the $700,000 region. He said currently it looks like $400,000 can be donated to the charities, but the more donations the project gets to help build the home, more of the sales price can be donated.



This isn't the first time he's been apart of a build for charity. In 2005 and 2008, they participated in two builds where the home was built in less than 60 hours. This home will be built in three weekend blitz builds. First will be the exterior, then interior, then landscaping.

"[The charities] plan on taking a year and staging all kinds of wonderful events in the backyard to continue to raise money. Then, once that year is done, the home will go up for sale," Klundert said.

Mental health initiatives

This would be the first six-figure donation it has received for mental health treatment at Hotel-Dieu Grace Hospital, said its CEO Janice Kaffer.

"We're looking at applying that to improving access specifically we've been talking a lot about trying to bring an urgent assessment centre to our community," Kaffer said.

75% of the donation from the sale of the home will go towards mental health treatment at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare. CEO Janice Kaffer said would be the first six-figure donation it has received for mental health treatment. (Jason Viau/CBC)

It would be a specializing centre that would help people of all ages and also deal with addiction disorders. Kaffer said there is nothing like that here now.

But funds could go to helping to expand the Transitional Stability Centre or could go to satellite centres across the region and help them set up an appointment to help them discuss their mental health.

"Not everyone who is identifying with an issue with their mental wellness is going to want to come to a hospital to ask somebody or talk to somebody about that, so we're starting to plan to give them other options besides coming into a hospital."