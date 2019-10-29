Selfie space satellite crash lands in Michigan backyard

An unexpected backyard landing shocked Gratiot County, Mich. residents Saturday.

Around 8:30 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to calls for a satellite falling into a yard — and reports of a tangled white hot air balloon in some trees about 10 kilometres away.

Deputies were able to determine the two were connected. Turns out, it was a selfie satellite that had landed a few days too early.

The Samsung Space Selfie was sent into space Oct. 25 out of South Dakota with a selfie taken by actor and model Cara Delevingne. Its purpose was to take pictures in space and send them back to earth, so people could take a selfie as if they were in space.

According to a Samsung spokesperson, the early landing was due to weather conditions.

"During this planned descent of the balloon to land in the US, weather conditions resulted in an early soft landing in a selected rural area," said the spokesperson. "No injuries occurred and the balloon was subsequently retrieved. We regret any inconvenience this may have caused."

Michael Morris, Sheriff for Gratiot County, said the satellite was supposed to land in Saginaw County — about 70 kilometres away.

The only inconvenience for Gratiot County residents was a brief road closure and power shutdown while the items were removed.