Self-made billionaire and owner of the Ambassador Bridge dies at 93
Manuel Moroun, known as Matty, died of congestive heart failure, according to a letter sent to CBC News
Owner of the Ambassador Bridge and self-made American billionaire Manuel Moroun, known as Matty, died Sunday at the age of 93, according to a letter sent to CBC from WDIV-TV in Detroit.
The letter, signed by Moroun's son Matthew, was sent to employees at the family's trucking firm and says that Moroun died at his home due to congestive heart failure.
"My dad loved his family and that extended to his work family," reads the letter. "He poured his heart into his work and for over seven decades spent his time leading and protecting us."
The letter continues to say that Moroun died at home, surrounded by his family.
CBC News has not confirmed Moroun's death with family.
Moroun is best known for his private ownership of the Ambassador Bridge, the busiest border crossing between Canada and the United States, handling commercial traffic and travellers between Detroit and Windsor, Ont.
According to Crains Detroit, who also confirmed Moroun's death, the billionaire owned the Ambassador Bridge since 1979. His ownership of the bridge led to conflict between himself and the governments in Canada and Michigan over control of the crossing. Moroun was also against the development of a competing crossing, the Gordie Howe International Bridge, that is now being built downriver from the Ambassador Bridge.
He was known as a trucking mogul and owner of Central Transport — a nation-wide trucking network. He previously owned the former Michigan Central Station from 1992 until 2018.
Moroun's net worth is estimated at $1.6 billion according to Forbes and Crain's estimated that the Moroun family companies' revenue in 2019 was $2.86 billion.
My sincere condolences to the Moroun family at this time. Regardless of your politics or your position, Mr. Moroun built a significant business empire through determination and grit.<a href="https://t.co/tYnaKAWqkk">https://t.co/tYnaKAWqkk</a>—@drewdilkens
The businesses run by Moroun, according to Crains, include Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc., P.A.M. Transport and the Detroit International Bridge Co., which runs the Ambassador Bridge.
More to come.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.