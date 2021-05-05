Seeing with sound: Device built by St. Clair grads would help people who are visually impaired

Six St. Clair College graduates in Windsor, Ont., have teamed to create a device that uses sound to alert people who are visually impaired that something is in their immediate walking path.

For their year-end capstone projects, students in the biomedical engineering technology program were asked to develop a device that would help people affected by a medical condition, disease or disability. The design had to be something not already on the market, to avoid copyright issues.

"So right off the bat, you know it's kind of a big deal," said project manager Bryce McGregor.

"A couple of ideas on prosthetics came to mind. But we didn't want to overshoot. We had 13 weeks and we wanted to make sure we can get something done, so we just thought about what affects a lot of people on the daily."

Eventually, McGregor and his fellow group members — Brianne Morency, Caitlin Vanderkwaak, Colin Michon, Keagan McGeen, Quinn Fazekas and Sarah Williams — decided to create a device for people who are visually impaired.

How the device works

The device uses ultrasonic sensors to detect the distance of objects in front of the user. A series of beeps will go off when an obstacle is approaching.

The first alarm goes off at a one-metre distance, another at a half-metre distance and a third alarm when the object is right in front of them, risking injury to the person.

The device is at the prototype stage, according to Williams, who said the idea was to make something small enough that could be worn over clothing so it's not intrusive.

McGregor demonstrates the effectiveness of the device by walking up to a desk during the group's capstone presentation. (Submitted by Todd Shearon)

"It was a lot of research, going back through previous years of being in bio-med and trying to recall, 'OK, I know schematics. Now, build one,' said Williams.

"And then of course that time crunch came in because of COVID and our condensed semester."

But making the device came with its share of hiccups, the group said.

For example, all of the individual parts — like the power grid and battery-charging circuit — each had to be custom built. They all worked, but when it came time to putting the parts together, they wouldn't activate.

"So then you have to think, 'Why is this not working? We're in week nine. We don't have time to reorder parts. Everyone knew shipping was crazy during COVID. So it came down to the last week or so," said McGregor.

The future of the prototype

As recent graduates, some group members have left Windsor to pursue jobs in other cities. But when asked what the future of the prototype holds, the group said they would welcome the opportunity to reunite and take the device further.

"I'd be totally down to try to make it a fully realized product. If we had some really good investors, maybe we could do that," Vanderkwaak said with a laugh, adding she had no idea her group's project would be get such attention.

"I am really proud of what we were able to accomplish. It's very nice to get the recognition. It's just a very it's been a very cool experience."