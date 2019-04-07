Security glass film put to the test by downtown Windsor business-owner

The board chair for the Downtown Windsor BIA wants business-owners to install a special glass film on their storefront windows to deter break-ins.

"We want more people to see the benefits of being downtown. This is just one added level of opportunities and security for those people that are interested," said Brian Yeomans.

A proposal to see downtown Windsor business owners install the film on their storefront windows will go in front of the BIA this Wednesday. If approved, storefronts could see the new film installed this summer.

The film is manufactured by JM Security and would stick to windows as an adhesive — which would be installed by Windsor Windows Imaging.

For Mark Dutka, who owns The Blind Owl on Ouellette Avenue and is getting ready to open a new wine bar on Maiden Lane, the idea is bringing peace of mind and security to nearby shops and restaurants.

"With everything that goes on in downtown Windsor, and the negativity that's been happening lately, I think this should be an easy sign-up," said Dutka.

Rusty Johnson, left, represents Windsor Window Imaging, the company which would install the windows. Eric Jansen represents JM Security, which developed the security film. (Arms Bumanlag/CBC)

According to Windsor Windows Imaging, the glass film serves to prevent people from breaking through windows with relative ease.

That's not to say the glass will be completely unbreakable. But a baseball bat-wielding perpetrator won't be able to break through a window with one swing.

The CBC's Arms Bumanlag also tested his bat-swinging skills to find out how well the glass holds up.