A man has been transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries after dropping from the second floor of a hotel, police say.

Officers were called to a hotel in the 2800 block of Howard Avenue at about 12:30 a.m. Monday.

Information was received that a person had been seriously injured after dropping from the second floor of the building.

After canvassing the scene, police determined there may have been a "criminal element" to the incident.

A 19-year-old Windsor man has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.

More from CBC Windsor: