Second migrant worker death in Windsor-Essex region is a 24-year-old man from Mexico

Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting the second death of a migrant worker in the Windsor-Essex County region Saturday.

The man was 24-years-old and died on Friday, according to hospital officials.

The hospital said the man had first gone to Erie Shores hospital on June 1 from a hotel where he had been self-isolating.

Officials say they have been in touch with the man's family in Mexico.

This is the second death of a migrant worker in the region. A 31 year old man from Mexico who came to Ontario to work on a farm died from the novel coronavirus last week.

"The hospital sends its prayers to this young man, his family as well as that of the 31-year-old migrant worker who also passed away this week due to COVID-19," an update from the hospital read.

The issue of COVID-19 on Southwestern Ontario farms was highlighted earlier this week by Ontario premier Doug Ford after 80 of the 400 new positive cases were among migrant workers at those facilities.

The premier said he was committed to addressing the problem at that time.

Mass swabbing

The hospital also laid out a plan to begin a mass swabbing of migrant workers on Tuesday. It's goal is to test the approximately 8,000 migrant workers in the region.

The testing will take place over a 10 - 14 day period.