'Logistics in the real world': school bus officials sound off on seatbelts

On Monday, the federal transport minister announced a "task force" on school bus seatbelts.

In Windsor-Essex, school bus officials said while student safety is their top priority, it's not as simple as it sounds.

"We'd have to find a third party to try and retrofit the buses," said Pat Stevenson. Stevenson owns G & L Stevenson Transportation, which operates more than 100 school buses in Windsor-Essex.

"That's minor," Stevenson added about the retrofit. "Once the equipment is on the bus, how do you get students to utilize it?"

Who is responsible?

Gabrielle McMillan, BusKids.ca manager echoed Stevenson's concern.

"Who is responsible for ensuring that child's seatbelt is on?"

Federal minister of transportation Marc Garneau announced a task force to look into putting seatbelts into school buses. (CBC)

BusKids.ca organizes bus maps, registrations and the online system that tells caregivers the status of school buses.

Stevenson said it's ultimately always the driver's responsibility to ensure the passengers are wearing their seatbelt.

"We transport students as young as four, three-and-a-half in some cases. Those same buses take kids in Grade 12," said Stevenson, adding that body sizes are different for each age group.

"Getting a system of seatbelts that work for both groups of students would be a challenge."

School bus operators say implementing seatbelt usage may involve changing route times to account for how long it'll take for all the riders to buckle up. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

McMillan said requiring the driver to fasten children into seatbelts will add time to the routes.

"That reduces the flexibility," said McMillan. "We wouldn't be able to be as efficient as we are. We would have to start runs earlier."

For Stevenson, his timing concern was about roadside stops, like Lesperance Road and Tecumseh Road.

A lot to be decided

Bus officials like McMillan still have a lot of questions about what potential federal requirements to have seatbelts would mean.

"Are they just lap belts? Are they talking about two seatbelts or three?"

Stevenson said if seatbelts are something that works, no one would be against it.

"The issue is implementation," said Stevenson. "The logistics in the real world."

Transport Minister Marc Garneau has had his department looking into seatbelts on school buses since October, after a CBC Fifth Estate report exposed flaws in previous studies. The creation of a task force expands that review.

The federal transportation minister will meet with provincial counterparts this week to discuss whether it should be mandatory to have seatbelts on school buses. The meeting comes months after The Fifth Estate revealed problems with the reports guiding the current recommendations 2:30

What are caregivers saying?

CBC Windsor caught up with caregivers waiting to pick up children from school bus stops Tuesday.

Domenico Palitti said it's a good idea to have seatbelts.

"Kids are the most important thing. So anything that would save a child, it's very important to me," he said.

Pat Stevenson says it's unclear how much it will cost to retrofit existing school buses to include seatbelts. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

However, Conrad Truppe echoed the thoughts of school bus operators, that it might not be that practical.

"I don't think they should be on school buses, it takes too long for the kids to get buckled in as it is," said Truppe, who also mentioned it would be very expensive.

Stevenson said the challenge may be with older kids and teens who may rebel and not buckle up. In terms of cost, he said it's too early to tell how it will affect his company.

"I'm sure the government will have to come up with some money to help us, if that's something they want to do and retrofit," he said.