Local sculptor donating replacement for monument stolen from WRH

A local sculptor has offered to fix a vandalized monument at Windsor Regional Hospital.

The copper bust of Jeanne Mance, a historical nursing figure in Canada, was stolen from outside the Ouellette Campus of the hospital.

Richard Wood, from Amherstburg, is donating his time and experience to design and prepare a replacement for the sculpture.

"It's an honour and a privilege," said Wood. "I am happy to help preserve her memory in honour of all the nurses in our community."

The hospital believes the bust was stolen for its monetary value.