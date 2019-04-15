Local sculptor donating replacement for monument stolen from WRH
Richard Wood, from Amherstburg, is donating his time and experience to design and prepare a replacement for the sculpture.
The copper bust of Jeanne Mance was stolen in April
A local sculptor has offered to fix a vandalized monument at Windsor Regional Hospital.
The copper bust of Jeanne Mance, a historical nursing figure in Canada, was stolen from outside the Ouellette Campus of the hospital.
"It's an honour and a privilege," said Wood. "I am happy to help preserve her memory in honour of all the nurses in our community."
The hospital believes the bust was stolen for its monetary value.
