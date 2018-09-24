Weekly Scrabble meet brings gamers together

Every Monday, a group of Scrabble enthusiasts gather together to play, socialize and win.

The group has been around for nine years. Eilleen Forshaw was the founding member. She started competing in tournaments and wanted to have a group of her own.Forshaw said her group was the first in the area. It's a game she knows quite well.

"I've been playing Scrabble since I was 14-years-old," she said.

And that makes her one of the more skilled players. During one of the rounds, she used the words "haft" and "vatu."

This week, Forshaw beat Carole Kuli. It was Kuli's first time at the group. Even though she lost, she said it was fun.

"Win and lose, you learn every time," Kuli said.

Kuli recently retired and a friend said she might interested in joining this group. She drives from Windsor and said she'll be back.

"I'd like to eventually get to a tournament if I could," she said. "That would be a goal of mine, just to experience a tournament. That would be great."