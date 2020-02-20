Windsor police officer facing disciplinary charge amid active human rights complaint

A Windsor police officer of 20 years is now facing a breach of confidence charge, as his human rights case against the Windsor Police Service (WPS) continues.

Constable Scott Robinson made a first appearance by telephone in the Police Services Act hearing on Wednesday. Neither the WPS nor the Professional Standards Branch within the organization would comment or provide specifics as to what led to the breach of confidence charge.

But Robinson, 49, tells CBC News the disciplinary charge is related to work he has been doing on his human rights complaint against the force. And he said the service is now seeking his demotion or dismissal.

"It's been two years of harassment and I wish it would end soon, and today [Wednesday] is a good example of what I've been enduring for two years. I've been charged under the Police Services Act," said Robinson in a phone conversation with CBC News.

In a separate case, Robinson first filed his complaint with the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario in February 2018. It's against the Windsor Police Services Board and current Deputy Chief Brad Hill.

Deputy chief Brad Hill with the Windsor Police Service is named in Scott Robinson's human rights tribunal complaint. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Robinson alleges in his complaint that Hill, an inspector in the Major Crimes Branch at the time and Robinson's supervisor, bullied and harassed him in front of his colleagues due to his decision to take paternity leave.

"You're quitting my team," Robinson said he recalled Hill saying among co-workers, as outlined in the human rights complaint.

As Robinson was preparing to return to work, he said in his complaint that administration was attempting to transfer him to another unit, which he interpreted as punishment for taking paternity leave.

During his leave, he also submitted an application to the OPP.

When Robinson returned to work, he wrote that he felt targeted and mistreated by Hill after he found out about the OPP application.

None of the allegations in Robinson's human rights complaint has been adjudicated, as the case is still ongoing.

"The Windsor Police Service does not typically comment on active court/tribunal/hearing processes," said public information officer Sgt. Steve Betteridge.

Robinson had been working in the Major Crimes Unit for five years, prior to taking an extended leave of absence since August 2019.