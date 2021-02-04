Health unit ready to help Windsor-Essex schools reopen next week

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says it is prepared to support the return to class on Monday with nurses helping to enforce safety protocols.

Despite an elaborate vaccine rollout plan and in-person classes resuming for the first time in almost two months, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit's CEO Theresa Marentette said staff aren't stretched thin. She said that's due, in part, to the fact the health unit hired additional nurses specifically for vaccine distribution.

"Everything is kind of happening at the same time but with our lower numbers, with case and contact management, people have been able to help in other areas, so we seem to be in a good position right now with schools reopening and supporting the schools," she said.

Meanwhile, nurses who were supporting schools before in-class learning was suspended mid-December, will again be available to help schools with continued safety measures, including physical distancing and increased mask use, Marentette added.

Vaccine distribution continues with the health unit administering its second doses to long-term care and retirement home residents. According to Marentette, 11 long-term care homes have received the second dose as of Wednesday evening.

The health unit is expecting another shipment of the Moderna vaccine by the end of the weekend. Marentette said she'll "feel better" once they get it as they are "cutting it close" with the number of doses they have.

She said the distribution plan is on schedule and they will give out second shots Thursday to another two or three long-term care homes.

Active case count down to 402

There are currently 402 active cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, the lowest number since late November.

On Thursday, the health unit announced 20 new COVID-19 cases. Four cases are outbreak-related, four are close contacts of a confirmed case, six are community acquired, one is a travel-related case outside of North America and five are still being investigated.

Two additional deaths were announced. Both were living in the community; one was a man in his 80s and another was a man in his 90s. So far, 334 people have died of the disease in the region.

Chalk drawing on Windsor's Riverfront. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

Despite cases being down, medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said people are still dying and reminded people to continue to follow public health measures.

Throughout the region, there are 59 people in hospital with COVID-19, with nine in ICU

There are 37 outbreaks active in the region, including six between Windsor Regional Hospital and Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare.

Outbreaks are active at 14 workplaces:

Four in Leamington's agricultural sector.

Four in Kingsville's agricultural sector.

One in Windsor's health care and social assistance sector.

One in Tecumseh's health care and social assistance sector.

Two in Windsor's manufacturing sector.

One in Tecumseh's manufacturing sector.

One in a public administration setting in Windsor.

There are 17 active outbreaks at long-term care and retirement facilities:

Franklin Gardens in Leamington, with 25 resident cases and nine staff cases.

Heron Terrace in Windsor, with two resident cases and two staff case.

Chartwell Leamington, with two resident cases and two staff case.

Regency Park in Windsor, with 22 resident cases and 14 staff cases.

Chartwell Royal Marquis in Windsor, with four resident cases and one staff case.

Devonshire Retirement Residence in Windsor, with 48 resident cases and eight staff cases.

Rosewood Erie Glen in Leamington, with 42 resident cases and 10 staff cases.

Augustine Villas in Kingsville, with 66 resident and 20 staff cases.

Sunrise Assisted Living of Windsor, with 15 resident cases and nine staff cases.

Huron Lodge in Windsor, with 48 resident cases and 26 staff cases.

Sun Parlor Home in Leamington with two resident cases and 14 staff cases.

Banwell Gardens Care Centre in Windsor, with 116 resident cases and 64 staff cases.

The Shoreview at Riverside in Windsor, with 30 resident cases and 16 staff cases.

Extendicare Tecumseh, with 90 resident cases and 62 staff cases.

Berkshire Care Centre in Windsor, with 99 resident and 62 staff cases.

The Village at St. Clair in Windsor, with 173 resident cases and 140 staff cases.

Village of Aspen Lake in Tecumseh, with 65 resident cases and 33 staff cases.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton

Sarnia-Lambton announced four new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, for a total of 1,852 since the pandemic began. There are 55 active cases in the region.

Meanwhile, Chatham-Kent Public Health reported 20 new cases Thursday. In total the region has had 1,257 cases and of these, 142 remain active.