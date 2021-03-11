Windsor schools to offer first asymptomatic tests this Saturday

The four school boards in Windsor-Essex will offer voluntary, asymptomatic testing for COVID-19 for the first time this weekend.

Staff and students at 10 schools in and around the N9A postal code can get swabbed for the virus starting Saturday morning. Children who attend daycare at those schools are also eligible.

The testing will take place at Immaculate Conception Elementary School on Victoria Avenue.

The following schools are invited to take part:

F.W. Begley Public School.

Giles Campus French Immersion Public School.

Prince Edward Public School.

Dougall Ave. Public School.

Immaculate Conception Catholic Elementary School.

St. Angela, Centre de formation des adultes.

École élémentaire catholique Saint-Edmond.

École élémentaire catholique Monseigneur-Jean-Noël.

École Secondaire De Lamothe-Cadillac.

École élémentaire Louise-Charron.

The testing will start with school staff, then proceed by last name to avoid lineups, starting with "A" between 9:30 and 10 a.m. and continuing by letter each half hour until "W, X, Y or Z" at 2:30 - 3 p.m.

Parents or guardians will need to give consent for students under the age of 18, according to a media release issued by all four boards.

Asymptomatic testing is happening this Saturday for students and staff in our area at Immaculate Conception Elementary School. This letter is posted on Edsby and coming home with your youngest student today. If you have questions, please contact the school. <a href="https://t.co/ik5Ske2Epc">pic.twitter.com/ik5Ske2Epc</a> —@GilesCondors

Once future locations and dates have been determined, families will be notified by their boards, the release adds.

News of asymptomatic testing this weekend comes after a spokesperson for the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board said late last week that it wasn't expected to start until at least March 19 — which was nearly a month after it was mandated by the province to begin.

Stephen Fields cited complications caused by coordinating the testing plans with the local health unit and the various boards.

Though he did note the date was tentative and could be different if circumstances changed.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce issued a memo to larger school boards across the province in mid-February, directing them to offer targeted testing in at least five per cent of their schools, reaching two per cent of their student populations weekly.

The memo called for testing to begin in regions outside of Toronto, Peel and York as of Feb. 22 as a way to keep case numbers in classrooms low.

