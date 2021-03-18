2 school buses destroyed, 4 damaged in arson incident: Leamington OPP

Two school buses have been destroyed and four others damaged in an incident of arson, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Leamington.

OPP responded in the area of Seacliff Drive and Erie Street South on Thursday morning after being called regarding a fire involving a school bus that was unoccupied. The blaze may have started at approximately 5:20 a.m., police said.

Leamington Fire Services was able to extinguish the fire.

OPP Provincial Constable Amanda Allen said the investigation is still early, with no information on potential suspects, motive, or cause of the fire.

"We are grateful that nobody was injured in this incident," she said.

She added that OPP are asking anyone in the public who may have information, surveillance footage or been in the area at the time to call in.

At this time, there is no evidence to suggest a connection with any other incident of arson in Windsor-Essex or Leamington.

The Greater Essex County District School Board said earlier on Thursday that some buses may be cancelled or delayed Thursday due to the incident.