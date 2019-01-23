School buses cancelled in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton
All board-provided transportation is cancelled today due to the weather.
Roads are covered in ice
School buses in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton are not running.
Schools are open.
The weather system has dropped a lot of freezing rain on the area, causing slick conditions on roadways for all motorists and pedestrians.
