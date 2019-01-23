Skip to Main Content
School buses cancelled in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton

All board-provided transportation is cancelled today due to the weather.

Roads are covered in ice

(Dale Molnar/CBC)

All board-provided transportation is cancelled today due to the weather in the region.

School buses in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton are not running. 

Schools are open.

The weather system has dropped a lot of freezing rain on the area, causing slick conditions on roadways for all motorists and pedestrians.

