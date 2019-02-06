New
School buses cancelled in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton
School buses have been cancelled across the region due to the freezing rain.
Freezing rain is expected to continue throughout the morning
School buses have been cancelled across the region due to the freezing rain.
Board-provided transportation is cancelled in all zones in Chatham-Kent and Sarnia Lambton.
All buses are cancelled in Windsor and Essex County.
Most schools remain open, but First Lutheran Christian Academy and Maranatha Christian Academy (both in Windsor) are closed.
Public transit is still running in the City of Windsor.
A freezing rain warning continues for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent. The freezing rain is expected to change to rain this afternoon.
Untreated surfaces are likely to be icy, but main roads in Windsor were pre-salted overnight.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.