School buses cancelled in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton

School buses have been cancelled across the region due to the freezing rain.

Board-provided transportation is cancelled in all zones in Chatham-Kent and Sarnia Lambton.

All buses are cancelled in Windsor and Essex County.

Most schools remain open, but First Lutheran Christian Academy and Maranatha Christian Academy (both in Windsor) are closed.

Public transit is still running in the City of Windsor.

A freezing rain warning continues for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent. The freezing rain is expected to change to rain this afternoon.

Untreated surfaces are likely to be icy, but main roads in Windsor were pre-salted overnight.