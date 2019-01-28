School buses cancelled in Windsor-Essex, running in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton
School buses in Windsor-Essex are cancelled in advance of a winter storm coming through the region today.
All board-provided transportation is cancelled
Snowfall is expected to begin around 8 a.m.
All schools are open.
For high schools with exams, those sessions will be pushed to Tuesday and Wednesday.
The buses in southwestern Ontario were cancelled twice last week.
Buses in Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton are still running.