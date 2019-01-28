Skip to Main Content
School buses cancelled in Windsor-Essex, running in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton

School buses cancelled in Windsor-Essex, running in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton

School buses in Windsor-Essex are cancelled in advance of a winter storm coming through the region today.

All board-provided transportation is cancelled

CBC News ·
Schools buses are running in the City of Windsor. However, school buses are cancelled in Essex County, Sarnia-Lambton and Chatham-Kent. (CBC)

School buses in Windsor-Essex are cancelled in advance of a winter storm coming through the region today.

Snowfall is expected to begin around 8 a.m.

All schools are open.

For high schools with exams, those sessions will be pushed to Tuesday and Wednesday.

The buses in southwestern Ontario were cancelled twice last week.

Buses in Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton are still running. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us