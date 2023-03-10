School buses cancelled in City of Windsor and Essex County
Thanks to the snow front that has come into the City of Windsor and Essex County, local school buses have been cancelled.
As much as 15 centimetres of snow expected
Thanks to the snow front that has come into the City of Windsor and Essex County, local school buses have been cancelled.
According to Windsor-Essex Student Transportation Services, school buses have been cancelled in Area A - City of Windsor and Area B - County of Essex, because of the inclement weather that has come to the area.
Despite the bus cancellations, both the Greater Essex County District School Board and Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board schools remain open for staff and students.