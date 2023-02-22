School bus service for students across Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton has been cancelled for Wednesday.

The decision was made because of the incoming ice storm that is expected to hit the area by the time students normally head home in the afternoon.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for a majority of southwestern Ontario, which is expected to begin this morning.

Up to 10 mm of freezing rain and strong winds with gusts of up to 70 km/h is expected.