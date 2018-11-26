Chatham school bus and police cruiser struck in chain reaction collision

A school bus and police cruiser were involved in a chain reaction crash in Chatham.

Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Richmond Street and Lacroix Street at about 6:20 a.m. Monday.

A 53-year-old woman was apparently struck by a vehicle as she was crossing the street. Minor injuries were reported and no charges were laid.

Police say an officer was at the scene when a second officer proceeded to park his cruiser behind the first.

That's when a car, travelling westbound on Richmond Street, struck a school bus turning north onto Lacroix Street.

The impact of that collision resulted in the car hitting the parked cruiser as the officer was sitting in it.

There were no kids on the school bus at the time of the collision. The driver of the car, a 43-year-old Chatham woman, was transported to hospital as a precaution.

The officer was not injured, but total damages are estimated at $18,000.

The collision remains under investigation.