4 Leamington teens charged after investigation into school bus fire

Four Leamington teens have been charged with arson, provincial police say, after an investigation into a fire that destroyed two school buses and damaged four others.

OPP officers were called to Seacliff Drive and Erie Street South on March 18 following the fire, which police say was sparked around 5:20 a.m.

Investigators say no one was hurt in the fire.

On Friday police announced four youths — all between the ages of 13 and 16 — had been arrested.

They cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Each are charged with arson and mischief under $5,000, according to police.