Broken windows, doors: school buses damaged in Windsor
13 buses had 'significant' damage
Officers are looking for information after 13 school buses were damaged.
Police discovered the damage in the 5500 block of Ojibway Parkway around 10 a.m. Sunday after an employee reported the damage. School buses are regularly stored on the lot, which has no fence or security, according to police.
Side windows and windshields were damaged, as well as lights and doors. The interiors of the buses were not damaged.
Police believe the incident occurred between 10 a.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. Sunday.
