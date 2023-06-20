Jeff Urquhart and his daughter Brittany Gawne say their parental instincts kicked in Tuesday morning when they saw a crash between a school bus and an SUV in Windsor, Ont.

The pair were among the first people on the scene of the crash, which sent seven children to hospital with minor injuries. The students, aged six to 10, from Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) had been travelling to the Regional Children's Centre.

"I'm a grandpa, so when you see kids, especially young kids like that on a school bus, you just react," said Urquhart. When he came upon the crash, he was with Gawne, his daughter, to take his grandchildren to school.

"That could have been my grandchildren, so irregardless of whose children they were, we're morally obligated to get out and do something, you know?"

WATCH | Urquhart and Gawne go over the moments after the crash when they jumped into action:

How this father and daughter helped students after a bus crash in Windsor Duration 2:37 Jeff Urquhart and Brittany Gawne jumped into action when a school bus was struck by a vehicle. Seven students were taken to hospital with minor injuries and three adults are in stable condition, according to a hospital spokesperson.

The children were treated for minor injuries at the Met campus of the Windsor Regional Hospital and have since been released, a hospital spokesperson confirmed. Three adults were also in stable condition.

All of the families of children involved in the crash were notified, said Scott Scantlebury, GECDSB spokesperson.

Scantlebury said the crash happened at the intersection of Tecumseh Road West and Huron Church Road at about 9:10 a.m.

'You could hear kids screaming,' witness says

Gawne said she and her father, along with her two children, were a couple of cars behind the school bus. They were heading westbound on Tecumseh Road West, she said, when she saw the bus crash with a black SUV. The two helped get children off the bus as first responders arrived.

"The second we got close to the bus, you could hear kids screaming," Gawne said. "I can still hear it right now.

"My dad went to the back and opened up the emergency exit, and the kids just started piling out on him."

Gawne said the bus monitor and driver, both of whom appeared to her to be injured, remained on the bus until firefighters and paramedics arrived. Children were ushered onto the sidewalk.

A crash between a bus carrying children to the Regional Children's Centre and a car sent seven kids and three adults to hospital on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (Submitted by Marie Brownlie)

Police are continuing to investigate, but told CBC News the driver of the car may have suffered a medical emergency before the crash.

"I've never seen a school bus driver react the way she did," Urquhart said. "There was no time for anybody to react. But yet she did ... She made sure she took the impact."

Gawne said the crash was "very scary" to witness. While her children attend a different school, she was driving them Tuesday morning rather than sending them on the bus.

"Very scary. My kids were in the car and they witnessed it all," Gawne said. "They were just like, 'This is why we wear seatbelts.'"

Windsor police said no charges have been laid, though the investigation is ongoing. The road has since been reopened.