Snow cancels college and university classes, school buses in Windsor-Essex

Some classes at University of Windsor, St. Clair College and Lambton College have been cancelled due to stormy weather.

At University of Windsor and St. Clair College, classes after 5 p.m. are no longer taking place. Lambton College cancelled all classes after noon.

Lambton College has also shut down its operations for the rest of the day. However, University of Windsor remains open.

In Pelee Island, all afternoon flights were cancelled.

Earlier Monday morning, school buses in Windsor-Essex were cancelled in advance of the winter storm. However, schools were open. High schools with exams scheduled Monday had them pushed to Tuesday and Wednesday.

Buses in Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton are still running.

Due to inclement weather, classes are cancelled for the remainder of today and this evening. College operations are also suspended for the remainder of the day.<br> <br>Please check the College website in the morning for further updates, but for now the plan is to be open tomorrow. —@LambtonCollege

There is a special weather statement in place for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent, warning of significant snowfall continuing through the evening.

Environment Canada warns snow may be mixed with, or change to rain, for a brief time in the evening.

In Chatham-Kent, the municipality's public works department has asked for residents to refrain from parking on the street on municipal streets if possible.

"This action will enable snow ploughs to clear away the snow and ice as safely and efficiently as possible," the department says in a news release.

A parking ban is not in place, but the municipality says it may be invoked if the snowfall is heavier than expected.