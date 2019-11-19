No school buses because of morning fog in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton

School buses are cancelled in all Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton zones Tuesday morning.

The buses will not be running because of fog, but will run this afternoon as usual.

Schools remain open.

Buses in Windsor-Essex are currently expected to run as normal this morning.

A fog advisory is in effect for the region, with near zero visibility possible. Environment Canada has also advised there may be freezing drizzle Tuesday morning, which could make conditions on the roads slippery.