PC proposed changes to usage of school bus cameras welcomed by Windsorites
'It happens more than it ever should,' says Gabrielle McMillan
Windsorites are welcoming the Ontario government's proposals to make school bus camera footage admissible in court even without a witness.
The idea behind the change is so school bus drivers won't have to take a day off work to testify that a driver had indeed, passed a stopped school bus.
"It happens more than it ever should," said Gabrielle McMillan, general manager at Windsor-Essex Student Transportation.
According to transport minister Jeff Yurek, only school buses in six jurisdictions across the province have cameras on its stop arms.
He said the province will be leaving it up to municipalities to decide if they want to make it mandatory for school buses.
The province is also proposing that municipalities will be able to levy heftier fines.
"They'll get to keep all the money that's collected," Yurek said, and municipalities can choose to funnel that money back to school bus operators.
"The school bus operators would fund the cameras up front, but through the fines that are collected will pay off for those investments."
Ahmed Aman, who has a young daughter, said he sees drivers passing stopped school buses once in a while. But he's also seen them do other things that are concerning.
"They would stop really close to the bus, which is also scary, and the amount of speed they use during the school time, that is also scary," he said.
Praful Baraiya, whose wife walks to school to pick up the kids, said she sees inappropriate driving behaviour from time to time.
He encourages people to take action.
"I think definitely if someone would see that, like my wife did, immediately take a picture of the license plate and then should report immediately," said Baraiya.
Currently, drivers who pass a stopped school bus can be charged and face a fine of up to $2,000 and receive six demerit points for a first offence.
With files from Tony Doucette, Stacey Janzer and Sanjay Maru
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.