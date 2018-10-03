Windsor Morning panel: school board trustee race 'under the radar'

People are looking closely at mayoral and ward candidates for the upcoming election, but how many have their eyes on the school board trustees?

Not very many, if we're honest.

Windsor Morning panelists Remy Boulbol and Bill Marra discussed some of the candidates who are running for the position of trustee and why they're under the radar.

Marra, an outgoing councillor, said one reason is because they don't get a lot of attention while they are serving their term and making key decisions. Boulbol, a community activist, agreed and said some trustees also only get attention when something negative is happening.

"You don't hear about the good work that they're doing on a regular basis," she said.

Some of that work extends beyond what happens in the classroom, according to the panelists.

"They're definitely advocates for parents," said Boulbol, who said trustees are able to influence policy, in situations involving "have and have-not" schools as a result of economic and social disparities in neighbourhoods.

Marra said they also have a voice in things like traffic implications and drop-off areas for students.

"As it relates to some of the day-to-day opportunities, trustees play a critical role," he said.

This election is seeing a "very solid" calibre of candidates, according to Marra, and they have a track record of doing work in the community.

The municipal election is on Oct. 22.