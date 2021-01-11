$110M lawsuit against Village at St. Clair owners alleges gross negligence and wrongful death

A $110-million dollar lawsuit has been filed against Schlegel Villages, the company which operates the Village at St. Clair in Windsor, over its handling of COVID-19 outbreak where dozens died.

In a statement of claim put forward by lawyer Gary Will, lead council on the suit for Will Davidson LLP, the class action lawsuit alleges the company "failed to protect" residents of Schlegel Village-owned Long Term Care and Retirement homes from a mass spread of COVID-19.

The Village at St. Clair saw a major outbreak of COVID-19 in December. The outbreak was lifted at that facility on Thursday with the health unit reporting a total of 177 resident cases and 143 cases among staff members.

There were 63 resident deaths at the Village at St. Clair as a result of COVID-19 according to the province.

It accuses the company of negligence, gross negligence, breach of the Occupiers' Liability Act, breach of fiduciary duty, breach of the human rights code and wrongful death.

It says that because Schlegel Villages "failed to protect" residents through "inadequate preventative and responsive measures to the COVID-19 pandemic," there was a "mass spread of COVID-19 at multiple Schlegel Villages-owned LTC and retirement homes."

None of the allegations have been tested in court and it still needs to be certified by the court as a class action.

While the plaintiff listed on the claim was a resident in Mississauga's Erin Mills lodge, the claim seeks to represent all persons who were residing at a Shlegel-Villages-owned long term care and retirement home during the pandemic period.

In Windsor, that also includes the Village at Aspen Lake. It had a further 11 deaths.

Schlegel Villages responds

Schlegel Villages declined CBC's request for an interview, but in an emailed statement said it would address any allegations through the legal processes.

In the statement, the company said its teams have faced unprecedented challenges during the pandemic and followed every guidance of Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health.

"We know how hard it has been for residents and their loved ones and our deepest condolences are with those who faced loss because of COVID-19; we all feel that grief, for the residents we serve are part of our family," the statement read.

"Throughout the course of the pandemic, we have made every effort to be entirely open and transparent with families and our neighbours in the community, and we will continue to do so."

