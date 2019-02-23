Skip to Main Content
'Proud of her scars': Windsorites photographed with scars painted gold

A photographer in Windsor's project 'Scar Stories' aims to help people feel proud of their scars.

‘I wanted to make them feel like it’s part of their story,’ photographer says

Rylee Warkentin was born without a diaphragm and underdeveloped lungs. Her mother says she wants her daughter to be proud of her scars, as proof that she fought hard. (Vince Robinet/CBC)

Before the photoshoot begins, Dana Marchand brushes gold paint onto her subjects' scars — on their wrists, hands, chests and more.

She photographs people with their gold scars to celebrate their journey as part of her project "Scar Stories."

It started with mothers who hated their stretch marks but then expanded to cancer survivors, people who have lived through domestic abuse and those who struggle with mental health issues.

"I wanted to make them feel like it's a part of their story, it's a part of what makes them who they are and to be proud of them, instead of trying to hide them," said Marchand of the scars.

Rylee Warkentin is a little girl who also got her photograph taken. When she was born, she had no diaphragm and her lungs were underdeveloped.

"It's been a long journey and it's still going," said Caroline Warkentin, Rylee's mother.

Dana Marchand photographed Rylee as part of her 'Scar Stories' project. (Vince Robinet/CBC)

The doctors told Rylee's family they don't think she was going to make it.

But Rylee was a fighter, said Warkentin. The little girl has made big leaps since she came into the world.

Rylee's scars were painted over with gold before Marchand photographed her. (Vince Robinet/CBC)

"I want her to be proud of her scars. I never want her to be ashamed, never want her to hide them," her mother said.

"I want her to show them off, and be like, 'I fought and I fought hard.'"

