Say hello to your new CBC Windsor News at Six host

Grade 5 is when Katerina Georgieva knew her calling would be journalism.

"I went to an overnight arts camp and chose broadcast journalism as my major. So let's be honest, this was always where I was going to end up."

The new host of CBC Windsor News at Six officially stepped into the role Wednesday having travelled a long way in her career since those camp days.

Georgieva first got behind a microphone in Gwangju, South Korea covering pop music news for a local radio station. From there she found her way to CBC in 2016 working in multiple roles from Manitoba to PEI to News Network in Toronto.

But Windsor is where she's found her storytelling groove and is a city she's called home for the past three years.

Katerina Georgieva is a multi-platform journalist bringing experience to the role and community relationships to help cover the diversity of Ontario's southernmost city. (Amanda Margison/ CBC News)

"I've made it a priority to develop strong relationships with the community and be a trusted voice and guide for our audience, especially through difficult moments," says Georgieva.

One relationship that's been meaningful for Georgieva was getting to know families on Walpole Island First Nation who had lost loved ones to opioid overdoses.

Her reporting was warm and informative, and she says the opportunity was meaningful with the community appreciative of her work.

"She is a compassionate storyteller, and a source of support and guidance for those around her. I know that our audience and newsroom will benefit from her leadership as host," says Amanda Margison, interim executive producer CBC Windsor.

Reach out and say hello!

Anyone who has met Georgieva knows she never forgets a story you tell her! Just ask her producers. She's a reporter with a stack of contacts and ideas from people who open up to her.

Essex residents furious, demand answers over 'constant' power flickers and outages.<br><br>They tell me they've lost microwaves, computers, refrigeration systems and more as a result. <a href="https://t.co/B0M0GQhkdk">https://t.co/B0M0GQhkdk</a> —@KatGeorgieva

"I'm excited to continue to help share your stories and elevate your voices through this new position while making sure that all members of our community feel heard and represented in our coverage."

So say hello to Georgieva! She's on Instagram and Twitter, and of course, every day on CBC Windsor News at Six.

5 things to know about Katerina Georgieva

1) I was born in Bulgaria and speak Bulgarian.

2) I was a theatre major during my undergrad studies and briefly considered an opera career.

3) I have taught ESL in South Korea, Russia, Scotland and England — and I have travelled to more than 30 countries.

4) I was student council president.

5) I am a new runner and I take selfies of myself. Send me yours! Let's start the Windsor Runner's Selfie Club.

Katerina Georgieva wants to see your running or sports selfies. Connect with her! (Katerina Georgieva/ CBC News)