Windsor hospital loses 10 Saudi residents amid diplomatic dispute

Ten medical residents at Windsor Regional Hospital will have to cut their studies short because of a diplomatic dispute between Canada and Saudi Arabia, leaving their attending physicians in the lurch.

"It's very unfortunate that we are caught in this political climate," said Dr. Gary Ing, chief of staff at Windsor Regional Hospital.

"It will have some impact in terms of our efficiency in providing patient care," he said. "The residents are a very integral part of our health care team — they provide expertise."

Dr. Ing said residents help attending physicians by seeing their patients first, ordering testing, and also initiating treatment. He said it frees up physicians' time and improves the wait-time for outpatient visits.

"What it means is attending physicians will have to work at a fast-pace. And in certain rotation, like internal medicine, the other residents and attending physicians will have to take on more volume," said Dr. Ing.

The residents get "very good" training in Canada, said Dr. Ing, and he isn't sure how they will be able to complete the training. He said the knowledge they gain in Canadian hospitals is invaluable and allows them to bring back that medical training to their home country.

"I hope they have a back-up plan," said Dr. Ing.

The residents are just some of the 8,300 Saudi post-secondary students studying at Canadian universities and colleges who have been ordered by their government to leave the country, as Saudi Arabia retaliates against the Canadian government for criticising its human rights record.

About 4,500 of those students were enrolled in Ontario schools, according to the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada's website.

The majority of Saudi students studying in Canada are here on grants funded by their government as part of Vision 2030, a wide-ranging blueprint for the royal kingdom's future.

Although Windsor is losing the 10 residents, Dr. Ing said the recall for these students will affect hospitals that are more academically-based because they rely on their residents more, like in London.

"I understand they stand to lose about 54 — that's a big chunk," said Dr. Ing.

He hopes the two governments come to a resolution so the residents can later return.

"For the time being, I think we have to provide the extra coverage internally in each hospital."

He explained that, right now, more residents cannot come to Windsor Regional because provincially, there is a set allocation of residents in training —​unless the government decides to fund more positions.

"I don't see that happening anytime soon," said Dr. Ing.