Woman critically injured after vehicle and train collide in Sarnia
Sarnia Police fear for the life of a 29-year-old woman whose vehicle collided with a train overnight.
It happened on Waterworks Road, south of Confederation Line, around 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Sarnia police say the driver was alone in the car, and was transported to a London hospital where she remains with life-threatening injuries.
Roads in the area re-opened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.