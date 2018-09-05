Woman critically injured after vehicle and train collide in Sarnia

Sarnia Police fear for the life of a 29-year-old woman whose vehicle collided with a train overnight.

It happened on Waterworks Road, south of Confederation Line, around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Sarnia police say the driver was alone in the car, and was transported to a London hospital where she remains with life-threatening injuries.

Roads in the area re-opened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

