Sarnia meeting concludes 911 must be contacted in future train derailments

When a train derailed on CN's Sarnia rail yard on July 12, no one at the company initially contacted the Sarnia Police Service.

And while there were no injuries, spills or any threat to public safety, Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley said the company should have called 911.

The reasoning for contacting police is so that the call is recorded for a "tiered response" and they can then coordinate communication to the public.

"CN learned some lessons that they need to contact the Sarnia Police Service directly through 911 … so then it's recorded, then [police] can make the judgment on what needs to be sent out to deal with the emergency," said Bradley.

He attended a debriefing meeting about the derailment, where officials from CN, Transport Canada, Ontario Ministry of the Environment, and other city and emergency response officials were also in attendance.

It is expected it will take crews several hours to re-rail the cars. (Colin Graf)

Bradley emphasized it's not just CN, but it also applies to all other companies that may be responding to any type of industrial emergency.

"In a social media world, understanding that you've got less time to respond," he said. "Because usually some of the things that are posted are not accurate, but that becomes the story as it unfolds."

In a statement from Sarnia police following the meeting, Const. Giovanni Sottosanti said CN handled the derailment well but there could have been improvements.

"The one issue that arose and will be addressed in the future via training and any future incidents is to ensure effective communication amongst the involved agencies and with the community at large," the statement read.

CN will be updating its manual to ensure staff understand the correct procedures for emergency response, said Bradley. He said he's hoping the city can review its emergency response plan as well for things like extended blackouts.