Sarnia tow truck operators behind new housing project for homeless youth

Young people struggling with homelessness in Sarnia will soon have a chance to rent their own affordable apartment.

This summer, a transitional affordable housing project for 16 to 24 year olds in need is expected to open on the site of the former ABC daycare on London Road.

The project is the brainchild of Tammy Vandenheuval and her husband Gary, owners of Preferred Towing, a towing company in Sarnia.

"The biggest reason why my heart is into this is because I experienced homelessness when I was 16," Vandenheuval told Afternoon Drive host Chris dela Torre, adding she was on her own for a month before finding a place with relatives.

"It was very scary."

The Vandenheuvals have received a grant from the County of Lambton for the project, with the rest of the money coming from fundraising efforts and the couple's own funds.

The building will have seven units, with three being single-occupant, and the remainder double.

"In our area, [homelessness among youth] is quite prevalent," Vandenheuval said. "It's very hard for youth to find an apartment where someone will rent to them ... some youth [end up living in] places that should not be occupied."

A transitional affordable housing project is set to be built for young people experiencing homelessness in Sarnia. We spoke to Tammy Vandenheuval, the woman behind it. 6:11

The final price tag of the project is expected to be $1.5 million.