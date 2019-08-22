Sarnia festival inviting people to throw axes, knives, 'fowling' balls

A new festival is coming to Sarnia — and it's centered around all things throwing.

The three-day event, Throwchella, will see attendees throw knives, spears, javelins, axes and horseshoes in competitions and yard games.

Besides organizing the festival, Bo Tait also owns an axe-throwing business. He said safety will be top of mind at the festival.

"At the beginning of each day, we actually have a throwers' meeting and we go over the safety — make sure everybody's on the same page." said Tait.

"We have range officers to dictate when people can approach the target, and when they can't. There's a lot of similar rules to say a gun range or maybe an archery range."

Axe throwing has become one of the fastest-growing recreational activities in Canada. (Submitted by Bo Tait)

Competitive throwing feels very different indoors rather than outdoors, according to Tait. He said avid throwers who are used to hurling axes inside may be challenged by the outdoor nature of the festival.

"They're used to a certain kind of environment, climate, they have particular distractions that they get accustomed to," he said. "They'll be introduced to new ones when they get outside."

The sounds of crickets chirping and blowing wind may also throw a wrench into the competitions, Tait said.

"This weekend, we're going to have a north wind coming through, so it's going to be a little bit on the chilly side ... It can be muggy and that can make your handle stick to your hand. if you're not used to using a talc powder, you may not have that with you."

Throwchella will also feature 'no-spin' knife throwing. In a no-spin throw, the knife does not spin at all. The knife tip always faces the target. (Daniel McQuillan Photography)

Throwing outdoors can also affect how competitors view their target, since it's typically the largest thing in the room when throwing indoors.

"You go outside and the target is the smallest thing around and you've got these enormous trees behind our range that make the target feel small and feel very close," he said. "It can be just distracting and make your mind focused on something other than throwing."

The festival is being held across four acres so there's plenty of space between each event, ensuring sharp objects aren't thrown places were they're not intended.

The Canadian National Knife and Tomahawk Throwing Competition and the World Axe Throwing League Outdoor Championship will take place at the event. Throwchella marks the first time both events are taking place outdoors, Tait said.

Attendees also have the opportunity to go "fowling." Think bowling — but replace the ball with a football that you throw in the air.

Throwchella starts Friday at 8 a.m. at Sarnia's Valley Axe on London Line. The festival wraps up Sunday at 4 p.m.